Welcome to Malia's Grill

Traditional Hawaiian meets diversity.

Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish where you can explore the variety of flavors that brings your na'au joy. Na'au is in the upper belly where Hawaiian's believe your true decisions originate.  Bumboocha (huge) Poke bowl is two choice of poke and your favorite sides.  Enjoy the variety of flavors to enhance your taste buds.  

    Kalua Pork & Cabbage

    Kalua Pork is a traditional dish served at every luau in the islands.  Smokey flavor of roasted pork with the sweetness of cabbage. sub green salad for a low carb dish

    Hawaiian Mac Salad

    Incorporated into the Hawaiian culture during the plantation era created from immigrants from around the world.  Each family has their favorite recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation.  I was not raised with this combination, but this recipe has become a framily (family and friend) favorite.  Just the right amount of mayo, generous eggs, carrots, sea salt and pepper.  

    Malia's Grill Teriyaki Chicken

    Malia's Grill marinade will light up your taste buds. Special ingredients creates a tender and tasty flavor loved by many.

    Mighty Ahi Poke

    Arnie's favorite - A simple and tasteful combination.  Sesame Oil, Soy, Sea Salt & Freshly Roasted Sesame Seeds.

    Lava Flow Poke

    Mighty Ahi base, Spicy Mayo & Tobiko (Caviar)

    MexiWaiian Poke

    Mighty Ahi base, Avocado Cilantro Dressing (not spicy), Topped with Mango & Tajin.  

    Miso Happy Tofu Poke

    Poke can be any combination even Tofu. Firm Tofu ferment, Miso Ginger Dressing (12 month Jorinji Portland Miso ferment) sprinkled with Furikake Seasoning (popular Japanese seaweed seasoning)

    Poke Nacho

    Hawai'i's new craze, the poke nachos.  Poke combined with corn chips.  We have chosen Juanita's chips for its light flavorful combination. Add Poke of choice.

    Organic Mix Greens

    Kingfisher Farms - Nehalem Valley Organic mix greens served with Malia's Miso Happy Dressing.  Substitute salad greens for rice to enjoy a low carb meal or add to any dish to accomplish a nutrient rich meal for your body.

