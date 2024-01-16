Malia's Grill Seaside Farmers Market
Chicken & Pork Options
Ahi Poke Options
- Mighty Ahi Poke
Arnie's favorite - A simple and tasteful combination. Sesame Oil, Soy, Sea Salt & Freshly Roasted Sesame Seeds. gf$15.00
- Lava Flow Poke
Poke Lovers Favorite -Mighty Ahi base, Spicy Mayo & Tobiko (Caviar) gf$15.00
- MexiWaiian Poke
Hawaiian & Mexican mixture of amazing flavors Mighty Ahi base, Avocado Cilantro Dressing (not spicy), Topped with Pineapple & Tajin. gf$15.00
- Puhi Poke
Sweet Japanese Eel sauce topped with freshly roasted sesame seeds.$15.00
- Poke Nacho
Choose your favorite Poke over Juanita's light and crunchy chips. Hawai'i's new crave.$15.00
Vegetarian
Popular Combos
Drinks
Hawaiian Style Macaroni Salad no Entree
Poke Nacho
Choose your favorite Poke over Juanita's light and crunchy chips. Hawai'i's new crave.
Add Protein
Please select up to 1
Sides
Malia's Grill Locations and Hours
Seaside Farmers Market
(360) 931-2635
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
(360) 931-2635
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM