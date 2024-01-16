Malia's Grill Seaside Farmers Market
Ahi Poke Options
- Mighty Ahi Poke
Arnie's favorite - A simple and tasteful combination. Sesame Oil, Soy, Sea Salt & Freshly Roasted Sesame Seeds. gf$15.00
- Lava Flow Poke
Poke Lovers Favorite -Mighty Ahi base, Spicy Mayo & Tobiko (Caviar) gf$15.00
- MexiWaiian Poke
Hawaiian & Mexican mixture of amazing flavors Mighty Ahi base, Avocado Cilantro Dressing (not spicy), Topped with Pineapple & Tajin. gf$15.00
- Puhi Poke
Sweet Japanese Eel sauce topped with freshly roasted sesame seeds.$15.00
- Poke Nacho
Choose your favorite Poke over Juanita's light and crunchy chips. Hawai'i's new crave.$15.00
S.Pellegrino
Malia's Grill Locations and Hours
Seaside Farmers Market
(360) 931-2635
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
(360) 931-2635
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM