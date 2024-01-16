Pick up Wednesdays @ 1120 Broadway St Seaside, OR
Malia's Grill 1120 Broadway St Seaside, OR 97138
Chicken & Pork Options
Ahi Poke
- Mighty Ahi Poke
Arnie's favorite - A simple and tasteful combination. Sesame Oil, Soy, Sea Salt & Freshly Roasted Sesame Seeds. gf$15.00
- Lava Flow Poke
Poke Lovers Favorite -Mighty Ahi base, Spicy Mayo & Tobiko (Caviar) gf$15.00
- MexiWaiian Poke
Hawaiian & Mexican mixture of amazing flavors Mighty Ahi base, Avocado Cilantro Dressing (not spicy), Topped with Pineapple & Tajin. gf$15.00
- Poke Nacho
Poke Nachos a Trendy Hawaiian Dish. Add your favorite Poke to Juanita's light and crispy chips.$15.00
Vegetarian
Popular Combos
Salads
Lava Flow Poke
Poke Lovers Favorite -Mighty Ahi base, Spicy Mayo & Tobiko (Caviar) gf
Second Protein
Please select up to 1
Substitutions
Please select up to 1
Sides
Malia's Grill Location and Hours
(360) 931-2635
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM